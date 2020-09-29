Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,801 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 377,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CENTA stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

