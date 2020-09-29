Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50,401 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of bluebird bio worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.20. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.