Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 235,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

