Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Sterling Bancorp worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 551,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

