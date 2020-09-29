Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of SITE Centers worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

