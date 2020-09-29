Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of AMERCO worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AMERCO by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AMERCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock opened at $356.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.96. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.