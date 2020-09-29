Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 316,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.