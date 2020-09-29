Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after buying an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 525,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

