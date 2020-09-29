Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

