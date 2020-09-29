Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Barnes Group worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of B stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

