Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Home Bancshares worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

