Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Cabot worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 108.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cabot by 288.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

