Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,333 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of World Fuel Services worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 162,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 208.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.