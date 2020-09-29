Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58,063 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of AlarmCom worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after buying an additional 1,733,703 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,994,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,356,000 after purchasing an additional 674,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,319,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 384,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,525 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,870 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

