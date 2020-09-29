Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Parsley Energy worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE:PE opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PE. Raymond James raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.