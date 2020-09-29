Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 105,910 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,910 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of JetBlue Airways worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

Shares of JBLU opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

