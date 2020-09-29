Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,125 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

