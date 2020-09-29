Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 126,931 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

