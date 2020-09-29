Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 211,692 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Vista Outdoor worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,805,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

