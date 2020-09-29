Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 440,306 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,867 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 440,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Foot Locker worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 67.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,909 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 228.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 30.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

