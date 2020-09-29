Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,017 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of H & R Block worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,271,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

