Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 322,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,673,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHT opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.24%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

