Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Conduent by 64.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 528.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Conduent by 1,112.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Conduent stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

