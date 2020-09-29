Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

DEA opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,630,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

