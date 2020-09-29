EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.