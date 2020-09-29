Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 2,998 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

