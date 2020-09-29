Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $227,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,010 shares of company stock worth $15,635,227. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

