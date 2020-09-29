Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $243,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

