First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.24. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

