First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 180.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at $2,602,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

