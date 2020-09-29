FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) vs. Integrated Ventures (NASDAQ:INTV) Critical Comparison

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get FirstCash alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FirstCash and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68% Integrated Ventures -2,081.55% N/A -819.69%

Volatility and Risk

FirstCash has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstCash and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.27 $164.62 million $3.89 14.65 Integrated Ventures $280,000.00 7.03 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

FirstCash beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2019, it owns and operates approximately 880 cryptocurrencies miners located in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company was formerly known as EMS Find, Inc. and changed its name to Integrated Ventures, Inc. in July 2017. Integrated Ventures, Inc. is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.