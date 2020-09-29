Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Foot Locker by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

