Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Digimarc by 30.3% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 51.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 220,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 167.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 25.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Digimarc Corp has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 137.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

