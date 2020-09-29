Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,908 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,908 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PQ Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PQ Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PQ Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.56 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

