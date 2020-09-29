Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 958.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GHC opened at $404.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.49. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $669.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.