Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 468 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ViaSat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,709.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

