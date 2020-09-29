Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Green Dot worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 161.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 251,542 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,412. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

