H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in H & R Block by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in H & R Block by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H & R Block in the first quarter valued at $1,646,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

