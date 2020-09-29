Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 26,776 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 117.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 337,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 257,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 90.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 197,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

