Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 7,537 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Green Dot by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,412 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

