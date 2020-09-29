Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $210,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

WBS stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

