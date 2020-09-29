Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 13,395 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 197.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

