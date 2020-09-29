Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $380,000 in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Insiders have sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FWRD opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

