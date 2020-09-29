Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $358,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

