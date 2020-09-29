Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $371,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $132.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,682,542.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $315,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

