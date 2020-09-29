Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 958,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 882,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,175 shares of company stock worth $5,307,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

