Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Crocs by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

