Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CIT Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CIT Group by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.