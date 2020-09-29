Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 3,189.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

