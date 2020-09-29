Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $222,073,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $53,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $38,838,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $34,791,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHI opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

